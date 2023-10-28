Van ECK Associates Corp Has $25.25 Million Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,811 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.65% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $25,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE TSLX opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

View Our Latest Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.