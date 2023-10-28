Van ECK Associates Corp Has $28.37 Million Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Hercules Capital worth $28,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 182,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HTGC shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

HTGC opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.