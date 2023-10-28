Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 12,555 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.39% of GameStop worth $28,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,277,000 after buying an additional 145,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after buying an additional 311,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,276,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GameStop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,176,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,105,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GME stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.87. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

