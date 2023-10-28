Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 146,292 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,292 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.27% of Golub Capital BDC worth $29,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $154.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 152.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

