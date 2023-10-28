Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.48% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $22,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,537,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 539.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 912,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 736,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 677,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 18.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 677,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 216.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

