Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,271,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,337 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $31,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.2% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.15%.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,921.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CAO Charles Melko purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

