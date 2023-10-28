Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 26,572 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 449,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.23% of CF Industries worth $31,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 120.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in CF Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

CF stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $112.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.