Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 26,572 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.23% of CF Industries worth $31,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 934,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

CF stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $112.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.