Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 347,762 Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,462,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,762 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.51% of New Found Gold worth $22,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Found Gold by 39.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in New Found Gold by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in New Found Gold by 643.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in New Found Gold by 1.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 677,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in New Found Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

New Found Gold Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NFGC opened at $4.27 on Friday. New Found Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

