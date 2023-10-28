Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 548,298 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

