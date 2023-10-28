Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 114.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average of $82.59. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.