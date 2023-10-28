Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.