Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in First Horizon by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $22,016,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $10.52 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

