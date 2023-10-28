Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $333,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $225.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.24 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

