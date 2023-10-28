Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,862,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 4.7 %

TROW opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average is $109.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

