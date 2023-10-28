Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $114,248,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $87,045,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $66,014,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $20,325,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $363,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $363,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $4,981,956. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $151.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

