Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,882 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 167.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,882 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.32 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $426.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

