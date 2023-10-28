Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,495 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.99.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.