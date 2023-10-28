Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.