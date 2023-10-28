Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.29. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

