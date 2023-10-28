Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 45.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Company Profile



The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

