Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,336,000.

VOX stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.18.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

