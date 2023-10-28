Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

