Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VIGI stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34.
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
