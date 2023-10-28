Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9,750.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

