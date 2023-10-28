Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $117.39 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

