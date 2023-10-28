Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $260.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

