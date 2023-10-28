Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,063,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of Rithm Capital worth $28,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RITM. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RITM opened at $9.14 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

