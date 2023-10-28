Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,109 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 13.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in FMC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 25.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

FMC Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

