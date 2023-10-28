Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.51% of Skyline Champion worth $19,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,119,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,224,000 after buying an additional 781,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,368,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,608.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 395,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after buying an additional 372,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,295,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,384,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

