Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of RH worth $28,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RH by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $213.13 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $212.08 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

