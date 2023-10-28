Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $2.57 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

