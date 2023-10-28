Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,004,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after acquiring an additional 131,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of SKX opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

