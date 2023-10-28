Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $19.94 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 520,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,941,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,116 shares of company stock worth $4,810,267. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

