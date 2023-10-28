Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $24.46 Million in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 267,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 11.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 23.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,306.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.71.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

