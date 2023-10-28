Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $17.91 Million Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,290,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,907,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.33% of Two Harbors Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TWO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $956.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -352.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

