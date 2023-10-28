Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 4,945 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO opened at $67.63 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.