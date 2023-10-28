Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 571,452 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,452 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.65% of Gray Television worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,570,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 55,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Gray Television Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $579.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gray Television news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

