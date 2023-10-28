Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,148 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of United Community Banks worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $75,829,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 26.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,380,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,915 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

United Community Banks Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $22.02 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.