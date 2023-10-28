Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 18,782 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,782 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.