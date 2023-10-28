Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 75,281 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75,281 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Allegion worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 77.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 329.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Allegion by 147.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allegion by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,801,000 after purchasing an additional 118,990 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $97.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.04.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

