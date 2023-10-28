Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.79-$0.84 EPS.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $67.99 on Friday. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VLTO. Citigroup began coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Melius began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised Veralto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

