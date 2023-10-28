Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

VTNR stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.23). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $734.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

