VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.35 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

