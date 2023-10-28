Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Director Purchases C$50,050.00 in Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Director Simon Cmrlec purchased 35,000 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$50,050.00.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZLA. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.05 to C$2.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC set a C$2.80 target price on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.