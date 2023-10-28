Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $193.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

