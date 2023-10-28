Walkabout Resources Limited (ASX:WKT) Insider Purchases A$104,466.89 in Stock

Walkabout Resources Limited (ASX:WKT – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Elliott bought 949,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$104,466.89 ($66,118.28).
Walkabout Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
Walkabout Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walkabout Resources
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Walkabout Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walkabout Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.