Wanchain (WAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $647,012.47

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $37.37 million and $647,012.47 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00031639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,235,438 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

