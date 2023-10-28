Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $24,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WSO opened at $343.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.38 and a 1 year high of $406.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.01.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

