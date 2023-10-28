Wealth Alliance Acquires 3,839 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $422.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

